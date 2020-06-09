DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $172.39 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 470,125 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $172,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,938 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,188. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.70 on Monday, hitting $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,425,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,431. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

