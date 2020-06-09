DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 774 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,446.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,353.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,340.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.