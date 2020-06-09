Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dyadic International an industry rank of 29 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DYAI. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dyadic International stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 99,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,830. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 523.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

