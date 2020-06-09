eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,009 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 99,846 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.72. 12,182,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,533,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

