Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Tops $0.0598

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00469995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003343 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,903,698 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

