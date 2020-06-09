Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $28.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,394 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,195,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,494. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,238.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

