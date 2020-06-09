Elastos Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00017352 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bit-Z and LBank. Elastos has a total market cap of $31.07 million and $1.70 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

