Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERI. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of ERI stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.81. 7,280,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,476. Eldorado Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

