Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.79. 623,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,966. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $99.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 3.29.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $39,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $55,559.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,574 shares of company stock valued at $883,881 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 63.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 63.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 53.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 17.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 17.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

