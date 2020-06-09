Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $1.72 Million Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 344,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Riverview Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 1.51% of Riverview Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter worth $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kim J. Capeloto purchased 9,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $47,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nierenberg purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Insiders acquired a total of 43,475 shares of company stock valued at $217,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,983. The firm has a market cap of $133.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

