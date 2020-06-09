Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

EARN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. 278,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 36.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 17,637 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $174,429.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 160,144 shares of company stock worth $1,548,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 552,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 329,970 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 122,455 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

