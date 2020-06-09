Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENLAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 874,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.50. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

