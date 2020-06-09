Energous Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 18,383 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,720% compared to the average volume of 1,010 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,821,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 18,262.44% and a negative return on equity of 167.69%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WATT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $44,752.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 420,494 shares in the company, valued at $773,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 59,384 shares of company stock worth $100,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energous by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energous by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth $149,531,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Energous by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

