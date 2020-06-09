EnerSys (ENS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 26th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

NYSE:ENS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.18. 69,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.32. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $781.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

