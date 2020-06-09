Enigma Reaches Market Cap of $24.26 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $24.26 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

