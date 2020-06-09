Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,825,073 shares of company stock valued at $834,154,654 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,413 shares during the period. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,576,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 799,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.12. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

