ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Position Decreased by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415,633 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 2.84% of ePlus worth $24,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,503,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $10,913,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,250.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 59,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.12.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

