Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EROS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,161. Eros International has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $421.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). Eros International had a negative net margin of 240.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EROS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eros International by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Eros International by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eros International by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eros International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eros International during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

