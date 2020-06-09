ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ESLOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Get ESSILOR INTL S/S alerts:

ESSILOR INTL S/S stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.74. 45,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.88. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ESSILOR INTL S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSILOR INTL S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.