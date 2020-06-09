ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ESLOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

ESSILOR INTL S/S stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.74. 45,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.88. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About ESSILOR INTL S/S

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

Analyst Recommendations for ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

