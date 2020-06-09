Ether-1 (ETHO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,276.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $222,191.12 and approximately $13,276.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00195422 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,068,049 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

