Ether Zero Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.29 million and $77,790.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, EXX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.96 or 0.02510991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00070266 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 212,107,732 coins and its circulating supply is 170,078,319 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.