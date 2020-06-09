E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.63. E*TRADE Financial reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETFC. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. 2,588,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,355. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

