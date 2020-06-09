E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.11.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of ETFC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.97. 4,200,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,293. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.