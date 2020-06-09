Everus (EVR) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.37 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Everus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $13.77 and $51.55. Everus has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $72.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everus has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.55 or 0.07078210 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010205 BTC.

About Everus

EVR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,518,539 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $13.77, $7.50, $24.68, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $18.94, $32.15, $5.60 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.