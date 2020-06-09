Exosis Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $27,833.33 and $1,745.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,720.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $244.50 or 0.02515194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.02614839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00475159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00699928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00070270 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00540236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 559,616 coins and its circulating supply is 394,616 coins. Exosis' official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

