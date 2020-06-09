Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.51 and last traded at $88.70, 4,457,330 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,280,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.99.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.77. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

