Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 537,341 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 3.0% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 3.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $345,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 94.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 116,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after buying an additional 1,341,529 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 182.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after buying an additional 403,864 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,358,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,654,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,897. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

