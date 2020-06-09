Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,433 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,519,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,537,975. The company has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

