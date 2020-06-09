Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is DSM Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 93,025 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 5.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $371,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 560,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $114,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 230,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 103,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.40. 15,452,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,662,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $240.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.62. The company has a market cap of $655.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,081 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.