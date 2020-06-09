Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Legal & General Group Plc’s 5th Largest Position

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,628,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 402,358 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.4% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,442,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $7.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,350,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,883,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.14. The stock has a market cap of $657.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.44.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,688 shares of company stock worth $14,845,129 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

