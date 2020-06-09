Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.40. 15,452,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,662,215. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $240.90. The company has a market capitalization of $655.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,862,081 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

