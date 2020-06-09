FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $527,126.58

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $527,126.58 and approximately $57,649.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.33 or 0.01953135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00177963 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00123166 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HADAX, CoinMex, FCoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

