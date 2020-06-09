Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.19

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 4388100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

