Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.14). Fastly reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $7,120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,164,986 shares of company stock worth $19,009,408 and sold 306,682 shares worth $7,378,588. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,677. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.96.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.