FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 52.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 286,940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 51,911 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 245,526 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 145,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FedEx from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.38. 2,691,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,798. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average is $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of -107.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

