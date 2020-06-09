FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $190,308.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,584 shares of company stock valued at $850,909. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 1,458,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $48.95.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
