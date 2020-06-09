FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $190,308.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,584 shares of company stock valued at $850,909. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 1,458,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

