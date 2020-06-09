Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Acquires 1,407,572 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,496,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407,572 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.87% of Eaton worth $271,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 790,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eaton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 193,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $95.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,352. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. Eaton’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

