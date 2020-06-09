Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Acquires 193,444 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,444 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 1.93% of ViaSat worth $42,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ViaSat by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in ViaSat by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ViaSat by 11.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ViaSat by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of VSAT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 585,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,613.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.16. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $91.95.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $591.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

