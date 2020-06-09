Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Acquires 457,252 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 72.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,087,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,252 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $56,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $460,086.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489 over the last 90 days. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLI stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. 349,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

