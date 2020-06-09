Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Acquires New Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 693,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,726,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,051,000 after buying an additional 212,803 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,968,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,717,000 after buying an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,480. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $830.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,256,691.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.