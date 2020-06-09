Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Buys 185,932 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,932 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.53% of Howard Hughes worth $42,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,027.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Fitchitt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,267.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHC traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. 802,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

