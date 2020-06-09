Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Buys New Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,343,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,764,000. Koninklijke Philips comprises 2.2% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after buying an additional 55,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

PHG traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.12. 831,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.