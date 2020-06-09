Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Decreases Stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 357,580 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.41% of WABCO worth $28,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WABCO by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 239,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of WBC remained flat at $$136.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

