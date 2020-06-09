Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Decreases Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,665,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 445,018 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew makes up approximately 2.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.75% of Smith & Nephew worth $274,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,579.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 33.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 204,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 26.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNN. Citigroup lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

SNN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.41. 399,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,349. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

