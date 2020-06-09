Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Grows Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294,075 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 1.01% of Donaldson worth $49,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $61,084,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,183,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 426,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. 462,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,363. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.