Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $27.28 Million Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 689,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $27,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,901,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 111,371 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. 87,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million. Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

