Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $279.86 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,809,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,005 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 2.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $279,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.58. 2,369,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,726. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.