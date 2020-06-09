Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $35.46 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 1.16% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $35,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,374,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,177,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 831.6% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 307,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 274,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,021,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 418,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.