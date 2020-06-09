Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $416.07 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,755,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123,439 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 3.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $416,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Dollar General by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.08.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.