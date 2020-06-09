Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $51.51 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,668 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $51,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 343,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,821. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.